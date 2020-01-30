Centre sanctions funds for Medical College in Jammu, Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday sanctioned Rs 32.40 crore each, in favour of Government Medical College in Jammu and Government Medical College in Srinagar.

The money will be spent on raising additional infrastructures such as lecture halls and auditorium, and machinery required to meet norms under the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The Centre has also granted permission for enhancement of 30 MBBS seats, under its 10 per cent quota scheme, each for EWS at GMC, Jammu and Srinagar as provided under 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act.

Pursuant to the proposals submitted to the Government of India after technical vetting by the executing agencies, the Centre sanctioned the money.


