Centre sanctions Rs 4 crore for upgrading soil testing labs in J&K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): Aiming at boosting the agriculture sector and the farmers' income in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government sanctioned Rs 4 crore to upgrade soil testing labs in the valley.

Thanking the Union government, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Director, Agriculture Kashmir, said that the funding will strengthen the soil testing facility in the newly formed union territory (UT).

"This grant will strengthen our mission of sustainable agriculture," Andrabi said.



Mohamad Yaqoob, Assistant Agriculture Chemist in one of the 10 soil testing labs across the UT, said the grant will help in purchasing more and better equipment.

"We have 10 soil testing labs in Jammu and Kashmir, and if each lab gets Rs 40 lakh, then we'll be able to purchase more sophisticated equipment that will help with timely testing, and subsequently doubling the farmer's income," he said.

Local resident also welcomed the move of the Union government and said that the grant will help in boosting the agriculture sector in the state.

"Upgradation of soil testing labs in Jammu and Kashmir will help farmers to determine which nutrients are missing in their soil. Now it's up to the farmers to utilise these facilities for their own benefit," said Shakoor Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar. (ANI)

