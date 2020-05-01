Centre satisfied with Telangana State's COVID-19 battle

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs of Thursday expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by Telangana to combat COVID-19, stating that the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) during their visit to Hyderabad observed that the State has an adequate number of testing kits along with other essential equipment.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) while addressing media at Delhi regarding the Central Team visit to Hyderabad said, "The IMCT, which visited Hyderabad, has found that the Telangana State has the adequate number of testing kits, PPE and other essential equipment."

The team visited Gandhi Hospital, the State's nodal centre for COVID-19. Required protocols for discharge and treatment are being followed, she added.

"More than 93 per cent of patients in the region have been treated here and has more than 300 tests per day capacity. It was found that Gandhi Hospital drops patient till home upon recovery and monitors quarantine through mobile messages," said Srivastava.

"The state is using an end-to-end IT dashboard to track patients right from testing to discharge. The team also visited the containment zone in Humayun Nagar. Essential goods and services are being provided by the corporation at door-step," she added.

Srivastava continued saying that the police are using drone technology for surveillance in Hyderabad. The Telangana State Government is also taking care of the poor by supporting the shelter and meals which included the migrant labour also. The team has also appreciated the treatment protocols, Testing protocols, and Discharge protocol.

"The implementation of lockdown and physical distancing is being done more or less well. The community leaders also co-operating with the authorities," she added.

Centre has constituted IMCTs to assess the situation regarding the violations of lockdown, social distancing norms and attack on doctors, and submit a report to the Central Government. (ANI)

