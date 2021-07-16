Centre says WHO warning on 3rd Covid wave a 'red flag', situation can't be taken for granted

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Centre on Friday noted that the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recent warning about "early stages" of a third COVID wave is a red flag and can't be taken for granted.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog in a Health Ministry press conference said, "The situation in most of the regions has turned from bad to worse. Overall, the world is moving towards a third wave. (WHO's) Warning over a third wave can't be taken for granted, it is a red flag..."

"The fall in cases has slowed down. It's a warning signal. Next 100 to 125 days are critical for fight against COVID in India," he added.

Dr Paul also shared a study conducted by ICMR that analyses the vaccine effectiveness in police personnel, a high-risk category.



The study shows two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the second wave. "One dose of vaccine was able to reduce the mortality rate by 82 per cent. Two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 during the second wave," he said.

"We are moving towards a set target to administer 50 crore doses before July. We are on the path to achieving it. The government has ordered 66 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin. Additionally, 22 crore doses will go to the private sector," he added.

Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "Analysis shows a projected decline in the use of face masks as we resume activities. We should incorporate the use of face masks in our lives as a new normal."

Agarwal noted that daily new cases in the country continue to show a decline during the second wave.

The Central government on Friday said that 47 districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate for the week ending July 15. Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry were among the states and UTs. (ANI)

