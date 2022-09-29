Centre seeks time from SC to place data on starvation

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Centre on Thursday sought time from the Supreme Court to place all data on record concerning starvation as the government needs time to collate the material from the state governments relating to the incidence of starvation deaths.

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan informed the Supreme Court that details are being sought from all the State Governments relating to the incidence of starvation deaths.

ASG Madhvi Divan sought time to collate the material and file an appropriate report before the Court.



Thereafter a bench comprising of Justices A.S Bopanna and Justice P.S. Narasimha listed the matter on November 3 2022.

The bench was hearing public interest litigation seeking the setting up of Community Kitchen throughout the Country.

The plea was filed by one Anun Dhawan through Advocate On Record Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi. Advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, Ibad Mushtaq, SM Ahmad has represented the petitioner in the matter.

Counsel for the Petitioner, Advocate Ashima Mandla, apprised the Court that as per the latest data, the number of Indians who go to sleep hungry has increased from 19 crores in 2018 to 35 crores in 2022. She stated that existing policies such as Mid-Day Meal Scheme, ICDS and others provide food only to a limited class of population such as children till 14 years of age, senior citizens, pregnant and lactating women and therefore there is no scheme to provide cooked food to the general population.

The court on January 18 this year directed all the State Governments and Union Territories to file an affidavit indicating the incidence of starvation deaths, if any, and malnutrition. (ANI)

