Centre sets up committee on central legislation against violence on doctors

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the Centre's move to set up a committee to discuss the Central Act for doctor's security.

The IMA in a letter on Wednesday said: "IMA has won the first battle in our struggle against violence. Union Government has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to go into the Central legislation against the assault on Doctors and Hospitals. Congratulations to the entire medical fraternity."

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said it will hold the first meeting of the committee formed to examine the pros and cons of bringing out a central legislation today.

The move comes just weeks after the protesting resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) demanded a tough central law against those who engage in violence with medical practitioners. The doctors went on strike after one of their colleagues was allegedly attacked by the family of a patient who died on June 10.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also urged for the enactment of a protection law for the doctors and amendment in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (ANI)

