Centre should act thoughtfully else Kashmir will slip out of our hands: Digvijaya Singh

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:43 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Eid al-Adha

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended their greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid.