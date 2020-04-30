Centre should arrange special trains for migrants to return home: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the Centre should arrange special trains for the stranded migrants to reach their homes amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Gehlot welcomed the Home Ministry's order issued on Wednesday where it said that provisions should be made for stranded migrants across the country to be sent to their homes.

"We have made arrangements for the online registration of migrants who wish to go or come back to their homes. Till Wednesday night, around 6 lakh and 35 thousand migrants have registered on the portal," Gehlot said in a release.

Ashok Gehlot had, on April 27 said that migrants workers of Rajasthan stranded in other states due to lockdown will soon be returning home and appealed to the people to provide them with all possible help. (ANI)

