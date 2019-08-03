Centre should assure people not to worry: Omar Abdullah on J-K situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked Centre to come forward and assure people of Kashmir that there is nothing to worry about as the state is rocked by rumours and uncertainty over the current situation.

"Governor is not the final word on Jammu and Kashmir. The final word on Jammu and Kashmir is the Government of India. Therefore, more than what the Governor tells us publicly, I definitely would like to hear from the Government of India publicly that there is nothing people have to worry about," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said after meeting Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhawan here.

This came after Jammu and Kashmir government yesterday advised tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately" in view of a possible terrorist attack. Since the announcement a panic created in the Valley.

Omar also said that Governor has assured him that so far no preparation has been made for any announcement regarding rumours on Article 35A, 370, delimitation and trifurcation.

"We told the Governor that there are rumours about 35A, 370, delimitation and even trifurcation, Governor assured us that in all these issues, no preparation is being made for any announcement," he asked.

Expressing his worry about the panic situation that had developed in Kashmir since yesterday, Omar said, "We wanted to know about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. When we ask officials, they say something is happening but nobody knows what is actually happening."

Omar also demanded that the Centre give a statement in Parliament on Monday assuring people that there is no need to be afraid from the ongoing confusion in Jammu and Kashmir and explain the reason behind government's advice to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately" in view of a possible terrorist attack.

"On Monday, when Parliament starts functioning, Centre should give a statement on what was the need for the order to end yatra and evacuate tourists. We want to hear it from the Parliament that there is no need for people to be afraid," he said.

Governor Malik informed the delegation that the security situation has developed in a manner which required immediate action.

The Governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated all around.

Yesterday, a delegation including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, President of Jammu and KashmirPolitical Movement (JKPM) Dr Shah Faesal, People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Raza Ansari expressed concerns about the 'panic situation' in the Valley created by the developments during the day including the advisory issued by the government.

However, Malik informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra and it is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Yatris and tourists have been asked to return.

The Governor also requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to mix up matters, to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around.

Yesterday, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said, "In the last three to four days, we got confirmed intel reports that terrorists are trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. A thorough search was carried out on the routes by a combined team of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police."

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel. Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were also pressed into service to induct the security troops in Valley. (ANI)

