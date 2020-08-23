Centre should decide on JEE, NEET after reviewing students' agony: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged the Central government to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after reviewing the agony of students who are in "extreme distress" due to COVID-19 outbreak.

"There is extreme distress among students and parents for JEE and NEET exams. COVID-19 situation has made students' preparations difficult. These exams are career-defining for them hence decision to conduct these exams by Central Govt. should only be made after reviewing their agony," Deshmukh tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also urged the government to take into account concerns of JEE and NEET students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.

"Today lakhs of students are saying something. The GOI must listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

His response comes amid the demands from students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020. (ANI)

