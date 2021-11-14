Centre should discuss Punjab affairs with state government or all political parties, not just BJP, says AAP

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): After a Punjab BJP delegation went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Mod to discuss the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor and other issues, the Aam Aadmi Party said that all parties should have been part of the delegation or the state government should have held these talks.

"The affairs of Punjab should be discussed with the state government or with all political parties of the state. It is meaningless to discuss the issues with a number of elected MLAs or leaders and especially those whom the people of Punjab do not allow to enter their villages. It is dishonesty. It is a part of the election strategy," AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI.

"There are elections in Punjab within the next three months. the Prime Minister's Office will try to save its credibility in those elections," he added.

Reacting to Sonu Sood's recent announcement that his sister would be joining politics, he said, "Sonu Sood remained in the headlines during Corona. He did a lot of work for the migrants. If his sister wants to join politics, then it is her personal matter. The leadership of Punjab will decide whether she will contest from the Aam Aadmi Party or not. He is the brand ambassador of the Delhi government's mentor program in the country, and we have benefited greatly from his arrival."

Reacting to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's BJP JAM vs SP JAM statement, Bhardwaj said, "As we have seen in Bihar and Bengal, in every state where the BJP contests, the real issues are made to disappear before the election, and by using such frivolous discourse, the election narrative is made light and ugly. BJP would like such issues to dominate, but I think the main issues should not go astray. Akhilesh Yadav too should not let them go astray."



"I understand the ideology of the BJP. They are actually changing the names which come from Persian or from Urdu. He changed the name of Mughalsarai, changed the name of Allahabad. I was looking on Google that the word Shah is a Persian word. The kings of Iran used to use it. Today big leaders of BJP put Shah with their name. This name is not of Indian culture. I am ready to have a debate on this," he added.

Earlier today, ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, Punjab BJP leaders on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

As per party sources, many important issues like farmers' protests, upcoming assembly polls, and Kartarpur Corridor were to be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on November 7, Ashwani Sharma said that the party will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Amit Shah made an interesting wordplay to distinguish the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government from the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said that while government ushered in a positive 'JAM' that is J for Jan Dhan account, A for Aadhar Card, M for mobile phones, the SP had riled the state with another JAM - J for 'Jinnah, A for 'Azam Khan' and M for 'Mukhtar'. (ANI)

