Centre should give up its 'stubbornness', withdraw suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs: AAP MP

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that the central government should now give up its 'stubbornness' and withdraw the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha.

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's Winter Session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "BJP has made a way to disrupt the winter session of the House by making an issue of the proceedings of Monsoon session. It is a violation of their constitutional, democratic and parliamentary rights."

"If it wants the entire Opposition to remain silent, then it is not possible. The government should end this impasse now. They are protesting near the Gandhi statue for the past 14 days and the Government is not ready to talk," he said.



Showing support to all the protesting MPs near the Gandhi statue, Singh said, "We are with our colleagues. They have also fought for the farmers who protested for over a year against the three farm laws. However, the Government accepted its mistake and repealed the laws. This has justified the protest."

The AAP MP further said that the Centre should now give up its stubbornness and "withdraw the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha, just as it withdrew the three farm laws".

Speaking about the establishment of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Singh said, "The ancient tradition and the temples are Kashi's identity. This Kashi Vishwanath corridor has been built after demolishing these temples. We along with saints, raised our voices against the party (BJP) not to demolish the identity of Kashi. BJP is trying to make religion a business."

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at the holy city, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

A total of 23 buildings are being inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others. (ANI)

