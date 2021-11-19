Centre should have repealed farm laws earlier: Maharashtra HM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): After the announcement of repealing of the three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said that if this decision was taken earlier, the lives of several farmers would have been spared.

Speaking to ANI, the Maharashtra Minister said that the repeal of laws is a huge victory for farmers of the nation.

"Had this decision been taken earlier so many farmers would not have died. Government should have initiated dialogues earlier but that didn't happen, farmers were not heard. They had to sit down on the streets. They got their demand fulfilled today. It is their victory," said Patil.



He further said that the farmers have lost their lives in protest due to which the government have taken back these laws.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws. These are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. (ANI)

