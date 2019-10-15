Centre should pay more to farmers for produces to check stubble burning: Captain Amarinder

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that if stubble burning has to be stopped in the state, then the Central government should give Rs 100 extra per quintal on the produce of farmers.

"We have deputed officers in every district to control pollution in the state. Punjab's people should think about air pollution. This is the year of the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev. He had said that 'Pawan' (air) is our Guru and to keep it clean is our duty," Captain Amarinder told ANI.

"Stubble burnings have taken place at some places but the situation is not that grim as newspapers have projected," added the Chief Minister.

On being asked whether he will visit Pakistan on the occasion of the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Singh said that he would visit the Gurdwara Sahib through Kartarpur Sahib corridor but will not visit Pakistan.

"I will go to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara and not to Pakistan as it is a separate corridor. There are old relations of my family with the Gurdwara Sahib as my grandfather got a section of the Gurdwara repaired in 1927 when it got damaged," he said.

Regarding talks with Pakistan, Singh said: "There is no question of holding talks with Pakistan if Islamabad does not stop fomenting terrorism and ceasefire violations along the border in which many of our soldiers have got martyred. Pakistan needs to be isolated in the international community."

During a roadshow in Dhaka constituency for the by-poll, Singh said: "The reports that we are getting about the campaigning in four assembly seats which are going to by-polls are very positive. We will surely win on all four seats."

Taking a dig at the Akali Dal for its dual stand in Punjab and Haryana, Captain Amarinder said: "Akali Dal is appealing to the public to get the BJP defeated in Haryana, but they are asking for votes for the same party in Punjab."

Four assembly constituencies in Punjab -- Phagwara, Mukerian, Dhaka, and Jalalabad -- are going to by-polls on October 21. The results of the elections will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

