Centre should start road, air transport as well: P Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Congress welcomes Centre's decision to restart operations of inter-state passenger trains, same "modest opening" should be started with road transport and air transport, said Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram wrote, "We welcome the decision of the government to cautiously start operations of inter-state passenger trains. The same modest opening should be started with road transport and air transport."

"The only way economic and commercial activity can effectively begin, is to open road, rail and air services for passengers and goods," he added.

The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced to run 15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12. (ANI)