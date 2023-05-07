"Centre should take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur", Kerala Catholic Bishops Council's demand on violence

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 6 (ANI): In the wake of Manipur violence incident, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) on Saturday issued a statement, urging Central government to take necessary action to restore peace in the state.

"The central government should be ready to take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur. The riots going on in Manipur for the past few days are causing a lot of concern," KCBC's president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis said in a statement on Saturday.

He said that it is highly condemnable that two groups of people in the state are attacking each other and setting fire to institutions, houses and places of worship.

"The Regardless of the reasons that led to this conflict, immediate action should be taken by the central government to end the conflict and loss of life," the KCBC president said.

"The central government, which describes India as the mother of democracy, should take appropriate measures to bring peace to Manipur by taking appropriate measures to end the communal riots that have brought an end to democracy," he added. (ANI)