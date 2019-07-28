Centre should take people, political parties of J-K into confidence: CPI general secretary D Raja

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): After additional security forces were deployed in Kashmir Valley in the wake of inputs about a terror attack threat, CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday said the Central government should take people and political parties of Jammu and Kashmir into confidence.

"It is a serious thing. However, the government should take people and political parties in Jammu and Kashmir into confidence. There is a trust deficit between the people and the political parties which should be overcome," he told ANI.

"National security is of paramount importance for everybody. People have apprehensions of whatever the Centre is doing in Kashmir valley. The centre should take meaningful steps to reach out to the people and political parties in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Raja's comments came as Pakistan-based terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in Kashmir valley prompting the government to rush additional troops to strengthen counter-terrorism grid in the area.

"After receiving inputs about the terrorist attack threat, NSA Ajit Doval held a meeting of counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the Kashmir valley. After this assessment by the NSA, the government felt the need for deploying additional troops there," top government sources said here on Sunday.

The security establishment has confirmed inputs that Pakistan army-backed terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major attack on Indian soil, which is why 100 companies of paramilitary groups have been deployed in the Kashmir valley.

Inputs have been received by the security and spy agencies that after the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the state, terrorist groups have been asked to carry out an attack on forces.

NSA Ajit Doval is constantly in touch with the security agencies to monitor the situation and is keeping a close eye on developments in the state. (ANI)

