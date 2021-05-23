Centre solely responsible: Rahul Gandhi on bodies of COVID victims found in Ganga

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the central government, stating that it was the their responsibility that people are leaving their loved ones in the Ganges river.

He also said that people cannot be blamed for this as they doing so because of helplessness.

"I do not like sharing pictures of dead bodies. The country and the world are sad to see the pictures but the pain of those who left their loved ones on the banks of river Ganga should also be understood. The mistake is not theirs," the Congress MP tweeted in Hindi.



"The responsibility is not collective but that of the central government," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi had tweeted on the issue saying that "Every shroud on corpses seen in the sands of the Ganga says that the Modi system stays buried in the same sands."

In the last week or so, several corpses have been found floating in the Ganga or buried near its banks across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Local residents have complained of stench coming from the bloated, decomposing corpses and accused the authorities of ineptitude.

These incidents have sparked fears about the scale of the COVID crisis in the country. Authorities believe the relatives of those who succumbed to the virus, may not have been able to find space for the last rites. (ANI)

