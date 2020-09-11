Centre, States are working in tandem to make India a startup hub: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Indian startup ecosystem has been growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both Centre and state governments are together working towards making the country a startup hub.

"Addressed the launch of 'state start-up rankings'. The Indian startup ecosystem has been growing rapidly under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. Centre and States are working in tandem to support our budding entrepreneurs to make India a startup hub," Goyal tweeted.

He said with the launch of the 'Startup India' initiative, India was able to give a big thrust to promoting startups in the country.

"Our States and Union Territories are working in a spirit of cooperation, collaboration and also competition, as we promote Startups in our regions. We are truly engaged in one of the most important developments of the 21st century," he added.

The union minister further said that Indian Startups are doing excellent work in roadways, waterways, railways and all sectors related to logistics.

"Impetus given to scientific innovations in technology will help us solve many problems, as part of thrust our PM has given to make India self-reliant," he said. (ANI)