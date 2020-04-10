Centre steps up efforts to ensure availability of medical oxygen

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): After seeing several countries facing problem due to lack of medical oxygen, the Indian government is making all possible efforts to ensure that there is ample availability of medical oxygen to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Dr R Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), said that a monitoring mechanism has already been set up by the Centre to address the issue.

"The Department of Promotion of industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has already set up a monitoring mechanism for the maintenance of an adequate supply of medical oxygen in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The All India Industrial Gas Manufacturers' Association (AIIGMA) is overseeing the situation state wise in this regard," he said.

In Kerala, there are 19 medical oxygen filling plants, with a total of 3,814 medical oxygen cylinders.

"In Kerala, 2,212 cylinders are filled and 2,086 cylinders are supplied to various hospitals on a daily basis. We have a stock of 1,985 filled cylinders and 1,075 empty cylinders," Dr Venugopal added.

Vinod Kumar, manager, Southern Gas Limited, said they are equipped with the facility for 24-hour production of medical oxygen.

"After the lockdown, we are not producing industrial oxygen but only medical oxygen. If any need arises, we can scale up oxygen production," said Kumar. (ANI)

