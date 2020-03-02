Centre to allow export of onions from March 15: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the central government will allow export of onions from March 15.

"The government will allow the export of onions from March 15 for the benefit of the farmers," Goyal said.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal stated that the decision will increase the income of farmers.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce on Monday issued a notification in this regard, read a statement.

The notification states that onions, which were in the "prohibited" category as per the present policy, will be under the category "free" in the revised policy. The effect of the notification will be that the export of all varieties of onions has been made 'free' without any condition of Letter Of Credit and Minimum Export Price, with effect from March 15, the statement added. (ANI)

