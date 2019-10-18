Centre to augment supplies of tomatoes, onions to meet demands

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): The Centre will ask Andhra Pradesh to supply fresh tomatoes for major demand centres including Delhi-NCR. The Centre has also asked the Delhi government to not reject trucks carrying onions from Maharashtra.

"It was informed that there has hardly been any damage to tomato crop in Andhra Pradesh, which is a major producer. Horticulture Commissioner has been asked to write to Andhra Pradesh Horticulture Commissioner asking him to dispatch the fresh tomatoes immediately for augmenting supplies to major demand centres including Delhi-NCR," said the government release.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting was held here on Friday under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Consumer Affairs, to review the price and availability situation of onions, tomatoes, and pulses.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Horticulture Commissioner, MD, NAFED, Mother Dairy, Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF and senior officials of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

According to the statement, the Mother Dairy has agreed to sell tomatoes at not more than Rs 55 per kilogram.

"Mother Dairy and Safal were also advised to consider repacking the Tomato Puree packets of 800 grams that are available with them into smaller packets of 100/200 grams for wider consumption and retailing at all their outlets. It was also informed that sufficient supply of Tomato Puree is available for retailing," it added.

"It was informed by representatives of Agriculture Ministry that prices of tomatoes have normalised in most States barring a few States. The arrivals from Madhya Pradesh have begun, which will have an immediate easing impact on prices," it said

For augmenting the supplies of onion, the Centre has requested the Delhi government to ensure that there is no rejection of trucks arriving in the national capital with the stock of onion.

"It was informed during the meeting that the Delhi government has been rejecting some trucks arriving at Delhi despite Delhi government officers being present in Maharashtra to check the stock quality before dispatch. Delhi government representatives were requested to ensure that adequate personnel are deputed at loading sources to ensure that there is no rejection on arrival so as to facilitate a constant and healthy supply for retailing," it read.

"The arrival of fresh stock has begun from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and it is expected that prices will show a downward trend in the coming week especially after Diwali," said the release.

NAFED has sufficient stock of onions and has requested that all stock should be picked up and retailed by various State governments as per their requirement. (ANI)

