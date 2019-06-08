Centre to charge ASF from July 1; Air travel may become costlier

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Air travel may soon become expensive as the Centre has announced an aviation security fee (ASF) of Rs. 150 per domestic passenger and USD 4.85 for international passengers from July 1 next.

Under the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the Central Government has accorded the approval for levy of Aviation Security Fee,, an order of the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

As per the order, ASF for the domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of Rs 150 per embarking passenger and for the international passengers, the fee will be levied at the rate of US $ 4.85 or equivalent Indian rupees per embarking passengers.

The aviation security fee will be used for paying security dues at aerodromes. (ANI)

