Centre to create quality medical education: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the Centre is committed to create quality medical education and transparent examination infrastructure and health services.

Mandaviya also said that the Centre government is relentlessly working with all stakeholders to achieve quality medical education and transparent examination infrastructure.

While chairing a review meeting with the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Union Minister also informed that the efforts are underway to ensure that the National Exit Test ( NExT) will be conducted in the first half of 2023 as per the roadmap.



"To test the procedure and remove anxiety among medical students, a Mock Run is also being planned and will be conducted in 2022," he said.

In the meeting, it was also discussed that the results of NExT will be used for qualifying for the Final MBBS Exam, to get the license to practice modern medicine in India, and for merit-based allocation of PG seats in Broad specialities.

During the review meeting, ways to make the NExT examination of the world-class standard were also discussed and deliberated.

The importance of the NExt Exam lies in the fact that it will be the same for everyone whether trained in India or any part of the world and hence it will solve the problem of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) / Mutual recognition. (ANI)

