Centre to create separate division for integrative medicine at all medical colleges: Mandaviya

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the Centre is working towards creating a separate division for integrative medicine in all medical colleges and hospitals.

To encourage research, the Health Minister said, the centre is opening the doors of institutions for all.

Minister was speaking at a session on 'Integrative Approach to Health & Well-being' at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Telangana.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Modi Govt has focused on addressing health issues in a holistic, integrated and focused manner. The world has embraced yoga & Indian traditional medicines and turning towards holistic healthcare".



Minister said that Modi Government is committed to creating a healthy & prosperous India.

Minster also inaugurated National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research at Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

