Centre to give 27,000 PPE kits to us by tomorrow: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the Central government has promised to provide 27,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the city government by Saturday.

"The Central government has promised us to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. We have been told that 13,500 PPE kits will be given tonight and 13,500 will be provided by tomorrow. Immediately, we need at least 2 lakh PPE kits," said Jain.

"903 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the national capital to date. The city's death toll stands at 14," the Delhi government informed in a release.

India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,761, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases and 515 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case has migrated. The deaths due to the virus have risen to 206. (ANI)

