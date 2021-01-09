Centre to hold 'Know Your Constitution' campaign in schools, colleges

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Centre government would soon hold a campaign 'Know your Constitution' in schools, colleges, and universities across the country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dehradun on Friday.

Speaking at an event Birla talked about the campaign. The event organised by the Uttarakhand Panchayati raj department on the subject, Panchayati Raj System - Empowering Decentralised Democracy.



"The 'Know Your Constitution' campaign would be held in schools, colleges, and universities of the country for which the framework has been created. It was somewhat delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now when the pandemic is getting under control, it would soon be commenced," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

The Speaker highlighting the importance of the Panchayati raj system.

Birla also said, "The smooth transition of power through 17 general elections and over 300 Assembly elections is our strength. The democracy from gram panchayat to parliament has been getting strengthened. Mahatma Gandhi rightly said that the soul of India resides in the villages." (ANI)

