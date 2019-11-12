Centre to initiate process of constituting trust for Ayodhya temple soon

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): As directed by the Supreme Court in its verdict on Saturday, the Centre will soon initiate the process of constituting the trust, which will construct and run the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to sources, the Central government officials including from the Home Ministry are currently busy sorting out initial technicalities so that the order of the apex court can be implemented.

After that, a meeting will be called on the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to play a key role in the process.

After constituting the trust and deciding its members, the inner and outer courtyards will be given to them. The process has to be completed within the time stipulated by the apex court, said sources.

The Central government will also consult legal experts before the finalisation of the structure of the trust.

The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya verdict has asked the Centre to formulate a scheme pursuant to the powers vested in it under Sections 6 and 7 of the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act 1993 within a period of three to four months.

"The scheme shall envisage the setting up of a trust with a Board of Trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6. The scheme to be framed by the Central government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," the court said.

"Possession of the inner and outer courtyards shall be handed over to the Board of Trustees of the Trust or to the body so constituted. The Central Government will be at liberty to make suitable provisions in respect of the rest of the acquired land by handing it over to the Trust or body for management and development in terms of the scheme framed in accordance with the above directions and Possession of the disputed property shall continue to vest in the statutory receiver under the Central Government, untill in exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 6 of the Ayodhya Act of 1993, a notification is issued vesting the property in the trust or other body," the apex court had said.

The top court had on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

