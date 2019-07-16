Centre to launch awareness drive in Delhi from tomorrow to combat vector-borne diseases

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry will launch a three-day public awareness drive in Delhi from tomorrow to sensitise people on measures for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

The campaign will focus on increasing community engagement to combat the menace.

"Community engagement is the key to combating malaria, dengue and chikungunya," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"It is going to be a people's movement through active involvement of the people's representatives, officers from central and Delhi governments, all three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, railways and cantonment board and other stakeholders to combat malaria, dengue and chikungunya," he said.



The minister appealed to the people for active participation to make their neighbourhoods free of mosquitoes, adding, "Probably for the first time, the Centre, state and all local bodies will put together their efforts to mobilise the community for a public health activity."

The ministry has sent letters to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all MPs and Mayors in Delhi for their active involvement in the campaign.

Outlining the strategy, Vardhan said, "A total of 286 ward-wise teams (in all 272 municipal wards and 14 locations of NDMC) have been constituted having 20-25 people as their members."

The minister said that each team will comprise members from respective ward malaria circle, officers from the civic bodies, central and state governments and field workers from municipal corporations. "The concerned malaria circle in charge will coordinate and the teams will visit residential areas, RWA, schools, hospitals, market associations," he noted.

The teams will distribute handbills and other communication material, check premises and eliminate breeding habitat if any.

Northern Railways and Delhi Cantonment Board will carry out the exercise in their areas. (ANI)

