Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.
Centre to launch e-portal, YouTube channel to promote 'Indian culture'

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, will inaugurate an e-portal and a YouTube channel of Rashtriya Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) to promote Indian culture.
The e-portal and the channel will be inaugurated at an event -- "Digital Bharat - Digital Sanskriti" at the CCRT headquarters here.
"With an aim to take India to a newer digital pinnacle and to promote our culture, the Union Minister will inaugurate CCRT e-portal and YouTube Channel (with support from Routes 2 Routes)," a press release said.
In order to explore and understand the unknown aspects of India's lesser-known places and their rural and semi-urban culture, the CCRT, which falls under the Ministry of Culture, has started publishing books from the series "Untold Tales of India's Cities".
The book titled "Dewas Ki Sanskritik Parampara" written by Jeevan Singh Thakur and published in this series by CCRT will be released by the Union Minister. (ANI)

