Centre to launch Vaccine tracker giving week-by-week update about Covid vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Centre is soon going to launch a Vaccine tracker that will give synergized data with a week-by-week update about Covid vaccine doses.

The Covid Vaccine tracker will be up on the Health Ministry's website in a few days' time, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Thursday.

"The tracker will be on the health ministry's website in a few days' time," said Dr Bhargava during a media briefing COVID-19.

Dr Bhargava explained further, "Vaccine tracker will give week by week vaccine coverage. This will clearly show that if somebody is non-vaccinated then that shows red line, if taken the first dose then blue line, if the second dose had been taken, then the green line is shown. Then the effect is so much that death rate is nearly zero or 1-2 per cent."

The tracker will be used on three platforms - Cowin, Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) national Covid testing database and Covid-19 India portal (On the ministry of health and family welfare's website).

"It has taken a lot of effort for combining all these three databases for giving this week by week vaccine coverage and its effectiveness on the first dose, second dose and deaths," said Dr Bhargava. (ANI)