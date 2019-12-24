Centre to make announcement regarding India's first CDS shortly

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Centre is shortly expected to make the announcement regarding the charter of duties for the Chief of Defence Staff and the officer to be appointed for the post.

The officer appointed for the post of Chief of Defence Staff is expected to be responsible for creating synergy in operations and finances for the armed forces.

The CDS is expected to be the main point of contact between the armed forces and the government on the issues related to the armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on August 15 in his Independence Day speech. (ANI)