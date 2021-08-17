Centre to set up 10 more handloom design resource centres

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): In order to promote handlooms in a big way, the Central government will set up 10 more Handloom Design Resource Centres across the country.

According to a release by the Ministry of Textiles, ten more Design Resource Centres (DRCs) are in the process of being set up by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Weavers' Service Centres (WSCs) of Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kannur, Indore, Nagpur, Meerut, Bhagalpur and Panipat.

These centres are being set up with the objective to build and create design-oriented excellence in the handloom sector and to facilitate weavers, exporters, manufacturers and designers access design repositories for the sample and product improvisation and development.



The ministry has roped in NIFT keeping in view the fact that it is an inhouse organisation of Ministry of Textiles, of which handloom also is a part, and also the expertise of NIFT in fashion and design trends which can be utilised by handloom sector for greater market linkage.

DRCs are being established by NIFT in all WSCs in a phased manner, wherein a vast inventory of designs and resources will be available for use by exporters, manufacturers, designers, weavers and other stakeholders.

DRCs have been set up and inaugurated in WSCs of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Jaipur and Varanasi. The eighth DRC at Kancheepuram was inaugurated by the Minister of Textiles on National Handloom Day, August 7. (ANI)

