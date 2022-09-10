Centre to set up a multistate export house to export India-made products in world market

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new Ministry of Cooperation was set up on July 2021 with an objective to provide renewed impetus to the growth of the Cooperative Sector and realization of the vision from Cooperation to Prosperity.

Under the dynamic guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Cooperation is working incessantly for the development of the cooperative sector, in collaboration with all State Governments and other stakeholders, stated the government on Saturday.

In this background, a two-day Conference of State Cooperation Ministers was organized by the Ministry of Cooperation at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on September 8 and 9.

On an opening day, the conference began with a welcome speech by Minister of State for Cooperation, B L Verma and an inaugural address by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

On day one of the conference yesterday, State Ministers of Cooperation, Lt. Governors of UTs and several senior officials put their thoughts forward on a number of sectors associated with Cooperation.



In the two-day conference, Cooperation Ministers from 21 states and Lt. Governors of 2 UTs, Gyanesh Kumar, Secretary (M/o Cooperation, Government of India), Vijay Kumar, Additional Secretary and Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Chief and Addl. Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies of the States/UTsshared their views and suggestions for strengthening the cooperative sector. All States/UTs made presentations and shared their best practices amongst themselves, informed the Ministry release.

Deliberations were held on various important themes including - National Cooperation Policy, National Cooperative Database, New Proposed Schemes of Ministry of Cooperation viz. PACS in every Panchayat, Export of Agro-based and other products, promotion and marketing of Organic Products, expansion of Co-operatives to New Areas. Further, Subjects related to PACS and Model Bye-Laws including PACS Computerization, Action Plan for Revitalization of defunct PACS, Model Bye-Laws of PACS were also discussed along with issues related to Primary Co-operative Societies regarding prioritizing long-term financing, Milk Co-operative Societies and Fish Cooperative Societies etc.

NCDC being a leader in cooperative financing informed about the prospects and avenues of lending to the Cooperative sector, with facilitation through its Regional Directorates across States.

Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Secretary, (Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India) highlighted the strength of the Cooperative movement in the Country and requested States to adopt the state of art Software alongwith up-to-date hardware under the Project on computerization of PACS, as approved by the Government of India. Further, to give a boost to the export of Cooperatives, the Ministry is facilitating the registration of a National LevelCooperative Export House under the MSCS Act 2002, that will work in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and Union Ministry of Commerce to harness the export potential of nearly 30 Crore people associated with the Cooperative movement.

The Secretary (Cooperation) also briefed about the Multi-State Cooperative Society being registered for production, procurement, branding and marketing of Organic products and Quality Seeds. He further conveyed that the Ministry of Cooperation has been taking action to ensure that cooperatives are treated at par with the other economic forms.

The conference concluded with the resolve of all stakeholders to work together for giving impetus to a cooperative-based economic model in the country to realize the mantra of Sahkar Se Samaridhi. (ANI)

