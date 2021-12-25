Centre to support domestic industry to make India self-reliant in fertilizer sector

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a high-level meeting at Nirman Bhawan with the officials and it was decided that the ministry will continue to support the domestic industries for the production of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers.



Officials told ANI, "On Friday, a high-level meeting chaired by the Mansukh Mandaviya and senior officials stressed to make India a self-reliant in fertilizer sectors."

In the meeting, the officials proposed additional provisions in the present NBS policy to promote the domestic production of P&K fertilizers in the country.

This decision will help in utilizing the unutilized domestic production capacity of these fertilizers and become Atmanirbhar in the sector. (ANI)

