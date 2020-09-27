Centre took steps to ensure right price to farmers for produce, says Rajnath

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The central government has taken steps to ensure that farmers get the right price for their produce, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event in memory of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Singh said, "Our government has taken steps to ensure that the farmers get the right price for their produce. I've studied the Bills, and I am saying that the farmers will benefit from it. But some people are trying to mislead the farmers."

He said even the mandi system is going to be maintained.



"This attempt to provoke the farmers by propagating them will not succeed at all," added Singh.

Meanwhile, talking about the defence sector, he said that soon the government will be bringing the new Defence Production and Procurement Policy.

"India has allowed up to 74 per cent foreign direct investment in the defence sector. This a big policy decision by our government. In the next 3-5 days, we will be bringing the new Defence Production and Procurement Policy."

"Our goal is to have a business of around Rs 1.75 lakh crores in the defense sector in India by 2024-25 and we can generate the capacity to export at least five billion dollar defense equipment," Singh said. (ANI)

