Centre trying to end unity of agitating farmers: Congress

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): As farmer protests continue on the borders of the national capital, Congress leader PL Punia, on Tuesday, said that the Centre is trying to end the unity of the agitating farmers.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "20 days have been completed in this farmer protest. The people of India, unlike the Centre, are supporting the agitation. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre are trying to demolish the image of this protest."

He said that the Centre is trying to end the unity of protesting farmers.



"Farmers' hunger strike at Delhi borders was a success. Farmers are trying not to associate with any political party's agenda. This protest is in the interest of the farmers in the long run. The Centre is just trying to end their unity," Punia said.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations over the past few days in an effort to resolve the issue. (ANI)

