Centre upgrades Mukesh Ambani's security cover from 'Z' to 'Z+' category

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday upgraded the security cover of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to 'Z+' category considering threat perception based on inputs received from intelligence agencies, top government sources said.

The improved security cover has been provided on a payment basis, top government officials, privy to the development, told ANI after the Ministry of Home Affairs, in an order circulated to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday, directed to upgrade the security component from 'Z' to 'Z+' category.

The billionaire industrialist will now be under the protection of nearly 45 to 50 armed commandoes of CRPF which has been providing him 'Z' category security since 2013 on a payment basis.



The Centre's move followed a recent security review meeting in which there was a recommendation by central intelligence and security agencies to upgrade the security of the 65-year-old businessman, who is the 10th wealthiest person in the world according to the latest Bloomberg index.

Ambani's wife Nita is also provided CRPF security cover of the 'Y+' category.

The force currently provides armed cover to Ambani when he is mobile while it also secures his residential and office premises.

Ambani's security was beefed up after the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near his house in Mumbai early last year following which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took up the probe into the case.

The security update came days after the Central government provided CRPF's armed security cover to Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, under the 'Z' category. (ANI)

