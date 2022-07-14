Centre upgrades security of Kumar Vishwas to 'Y+' category

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The security of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas has been upgraded to 'Y+' category from 'Y' following recent threat assessment, sources said on Thursday.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been providing security cover to him.

In February this year, the Centre had granted 'Y' category security cover to Vishwas after he had accused Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of having links with separatist outfits.

The poet-turned-politician was a founding member of AAP and had alleged that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.

Kejriwal had said the allegations made him "laugh".

Kejriwal had said that he will give a befitting reply to the "corrupt people targeting AAP" by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in Delhi schools.

"This country will not bow down to these corrupt people. Now the country has decided. Now the country will move forward. Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh's dreams will be fulfilled," he had said. (ANI)