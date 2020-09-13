Centre urge seven states to ensure adequate Oxygen availability in healthcare facilities amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Sunday advised Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to ensure adequate Oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities and unrestricted intra as well as inter-state movement of oxygen in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry held a virtual meeting where Union Health Secretary, Secretary DPIIT and Secretary Pharmaceuticals participated. State Health Secretaries and Industries Secretaries of these seven states also participated in the meeting.

The States were specifically advised to ensure facility wise/hospital wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there are no stockout and to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between States and UTs.



They were requested to ensure Provision of "Green Corridor" for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Tankers within the cities.

"Hospitals and institutions have long term tender/ contract agreement for supply of Oxygen with oxygen manufacturers, which need to be honoured. Hence, States must not impose restrictions on free movement of Oxygen," the statement read.

These seven states were told to improve power supply infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted supply to Oxygen Manufacturing Units and to ensure proper disinfection of Oxygen cylinders as per protocols while sending cylinders to fillers of Oxygen.

"Effective coordination with steel plants for Oxygen procurement since steel plants provide approx. 550 MT per day oxygen in addition to oxygen manufacturers who provide 6400 MT per day should be maintained," it stated. (ANI)

