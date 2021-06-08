Centre urges Delhi govt for resumption of ePoS devices in all fair price shops

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Tuesday wrote to the chief secretary of Delhi Government for 'resumption of ePoS (electronic point of sale) devices in all fair price shops of Delhi'.

The letter also directed the Delhi Government to implement the 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan at the earliest.

In April 2018, The Delhi government temporarily suspended distribution of ration through the e-PoS system.



In a letter written to the Delhi government, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that it had made a request to consider expeditious resumption of ePoS devices in all FPSs of Delhi for transparency in distribution of foodgrains, and to ensure the implementation of One Nation One Ration Card plan at the earliest. "However, Progress in this regard is yet to be made," he said.

He said through this system, the migrant NFSA beneficiaries are empowered to lift their entitled quota of subsidized foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice, anywhere in the country, by using their existing/same ration card.

The letter also mentioned that the One Nation One Ration Card is a technology-driven process to enable intra-State and inter-State portability of ration cardholders, it is highly dependent on the availability of ePoS devices at all FPSs.

"ln view of immense advantages to people, I shall be grateful for your personal intervention for expeditious resumption of ePoS devices in all FPSs of Delhi for transparency in distribution of foodgrains and ensure the implementation of One Nation One Ration Card plan at the earliest. This Department stands committed to extend all technical support to the State if required," Pandey said. (ANI)

