Centre urges states to take strict action against coronavirus lockdown violators

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territory administrations asking them to take strict action on those who violate the coronavirus lockdown.

The letter stated that the penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code should be widely circulated and for violation of lockdown measure, actions under provisions of DM Act and IPC shall be taken by law enforcement authorities.

Bhalla had earlier asked Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories to create a mechanism at state-level where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly, similar, to the web portal being created by the government of India.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

