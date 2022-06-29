'Centre wants to give jobs to BJP workers': Mamata on Agnipath Scheme

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she has received a letter from the Central government on the Agnipath recruitment scheme asking her to provide jobs to BJP workers.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday, Mamata said, "I received a letter (from the Centre) in which they urged the state govt to give jobs to Agniveers after four years. They want me to give jobs to BJP workers... why should we?... First priority will be given to state youth."

The Agnipath Scheme, which was approved by the cabinet on June 14, was launched in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces.

With the new military recruitment scheme facing criticism, the Centre decided to grant a one-time waiver and on June 16 announced that the upper age limit for recruitment via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement in June 2022, said that the Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

Mamata on Wednesday on Twitter condemned the Udaipur beheading case.

She wrote, "Violence and extremism are UNACCEPTABLE, no matter what! I STRONGLY CONDEMN what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace."



The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the entire state, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced the imposition of section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month.

The state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

Internet services have been suspended in the entire state on Tuesday.

Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs," said Bhatt.

Police are on high alert in every district of Rajasthan. (ANI)

