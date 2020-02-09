Centre will make India top exporter of seafood, says Som Parkash

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The Central government will work together with all stakeholders, including the state governments and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), for making India the number one exporter in the seafood sector, said Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash here on Saturday.

Addressing the 22nd India International Seafood Show here, Parkash said, "there is an urgent need to make India the prime producer of seafood. We are in the fourth position at present."

Acknowledging that the sector is facing several problems, he said, "the government is willing to address each one of them as this would contribute to the country's overall economic development besides improving the employment opportunities. At present, the sector provides employment to about 14.5 million people." (ANI)

