Centre will make UP's road infrastructure equivalent to USA, says Gadkari

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that before the end of 2024, the centre would make the road infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh equivalent to that of the USA.

"I have promised (UP CM) Yogi Ji that before the end of 2024, we will make the road infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh equivalent to that of the USA: Nitin Gadkari said at the 81st Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

"I have promised that there will be road projects worth Rs 5 lakh crores in Uttar Pradesh before the end of 2024. I'm announcing projects worth Rs 8,000 crores today," he stated.

"There is no shortage of money with the government for the construction of good roads," he added.



According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari urged all stakeholders 'Vishwakarmas', people behind the development of road infrastructure, to ensure fast-paced integrated and sustainable infrastructure development in the country with ecological preservation, technology, innovation, safety and quality construction of the roads.

"This 3-day session of IRC will be a great opportunity for engineers, professionals, and road sector experts from India and foreign countries to come together and make efforts towards safer and sustainable roads furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 5 trillion dollar economy," he had added.

Gadkari also held a review meeting at Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow.

All the ongoing and proposed National Highway projects in Uttar Pradesh were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on occasion. (ANI)

