Centre will notify jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Based on the discussion with governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it was decided that jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will be notified by the Central government, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday.

Attending second meeting of the Apex Council of Krishna and Godavari River Water Management Board, Shekhawat said, "We discussed all the issues that arose between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on the basis of which it was decided that the Centre will notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB. However, Telangana Chief Minister expressed his disagreement on it but later he was told that Centre has the right to notify the jurisdiction."

He also said that both the states have agreed to send Detail Project Report of project started on rivers.



"DPR of whatever project is started on the rivers should be sent and evaluation will be done. Chief Ministers of both the states have agreed," Shekhawat said.

He said that according to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA), both governments have agreed to shift the headquarters of KRMB to Andhra Pradesh.

"According to APRA, both states agreed to shift the headquarters of KRMB from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Speaking on Telangana's demand to refer the case of distribution of water of Krishna River to tribunal in section 3 he said, the government has assured the state for the same.

"Telangana has already taken it to Supreme Court, so we cannot refer it to the tribunal. Telangana CM has assured that he will withdraw the case from SC," Shekhawat said. (ANI)

