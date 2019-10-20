The Supreme Court of India (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File photo)

Centre willing to handover 200 sq metre area for reconstruction of Ravidas temple: AG tells SC

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Attorney General K K Venugopal on Friday told the Supreme Court that 200 square metre area of the site can be handed over to a committee of devotees for the reconstruction of the Sant Ravidas temple in Delhi.
While hearing the matter, the apex court also took the stand of the Centre on record and proposal, and listed the case for further hearing on Monday
The top court had on October 4 asked all the petitioners to convene a meeting with the Attorney General and try to come up with a possible amicable solution for constructing the Ravidas temple.
The Apex Court will pass the order on Monday.
Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and former minister Pradeep Jain had filed the petition before the apex court and sought interim relief for the restoration of idols and pond that was present at the site in the Ravidas temple.
A bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, was apprised by Venugopal that complying with the earlier order of the Supreme Court, he had held consultation with all concerned parties including devotees and government officials.
The Centre has agreed to give the land as the matter is a sensitive one, the Attorney General said.
The petitioners have also sought interim relief allowing them to pray at the site. The petitioners have filed the writ petition and are seeking enforcement of their fundamental right to worship, which is part of Article 21 of the Constitution. They are aggrieved by the demolition and desecration of temple of Saint Guru Ravidas in Tughlaqabad, Delhi.
The land on which the temple/Guru Dham was built was given by Sultan Sikander Lodhi to Saint Guru Ravidas in 1509, the petitioners claimed.
The land at the site is of utmost historical and religious importance to all followers of Saint Guru Ravidas as the Guru himself had lived at the site, they said.
Also regarding this matter, Delhi Congress leader and former MLA, Rajesh Lilothia filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court seeking action against DDA for demolishing Ravidas temple.
The Intervention Application (IA) filed by Lilothia sought a direction from the Apex Court for permission to pray at the holy site until Guru Ravidas Temple is reconstructed and also restoration of the idols at the holy site.
Lilothia has prayed for enforcement of right to worship with respect to erstwhile Sri Ravidas Temple. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:27 IST

J-K: Pak forces targeting civilian areas to inflict heavy damages

Kupwara/Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) have targeted the civilian areas to inflict heavy damages on the Indian side.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:57 IST

4-5 Pak Army soldiers killed in Indian Army artillery attack on...

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:31 IST

Army gave befitting by destroying terror launch pads in PoK:...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party state president Ravinder Raina on Sunday hailed the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also slammed Pakistan Army for repeatedly committing ceasefire violations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:28 IST

AIIMS study reveals 70% elders down with hypertension in posh...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In one of its longest and biggest researches ever planned, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting the first-ever study to investigate the factors responsible for stroke, dementia and cognitive dysfunction among residents of South Delhi who are

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:28 IST

Noida: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in road mishap

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): At least two people were killed and one was critically injured after a car rammed into a divider and overturned in Noida sector-49 on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Mini-marathon in Vijayawada ahead of 'Police...

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): As part of 'Police Commemoration Day' celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday organised a mini-marathon which saw widespread participation from the general public.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:54 IST

Abhijit Banerjee's achievement should not be seen from political...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday congratulated Indian-origin economist Abhijeet Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and stated that every Indian should be proud of this achievement and it should not be seen from a political perspective.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:31 IST

Indian Army launches artillery attack on terror camps in PoK

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:22 IST

PM Modi shares Tamil translation of poem he penned during...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the Tamil translation of the poem that he penned during his stay in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, where he had held informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:17 IST

UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's family meets Adityanath at his residence

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The family members of murdered Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:06 IST

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kathua, targets civilian areas

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by targeting residential areas of the border village Manyari in Kathua district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:59 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari's murder a 'serious blow' to law and order in UP: BSP

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson on Sunday hit out at Yogi government stating that they failed to provide adequate security to Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Read More
iocl