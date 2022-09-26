Centre withdraws incentives, allowances of All India Service officers posted in Northeast region

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The central government has decided to withdraw multiple incentives and allowances given to the All India Service (AIS) Officers for posting in the North-East region, said the Ministry of Personnel order.



The order was implemented with immediate effect from September 23.

These officers belong to the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur cadres.

"The Government, after review of the various incentives/Special Allowances being granted to the AIS officers working in the North Eastern Region, has decided that the incentives/Special Allowances granted be withdrawn with immediate effect," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions notification. (ANI)

