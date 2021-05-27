Centre worked harder on suppressing data than fighting COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Central government alleging that it worked harder on suppressing this data than it did in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Putting out a report titled on Twitter, Gandhi said: "We will never know the true number of COVID-related deaths as the government has worked harder on suppressing this data than they did fighting the pandemic."

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent, while the recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period in the country. (ANI)