Centre working for corporate sector, alleges BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Alleging that the Central government is working in favour of the corporate sector, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday reiterated that farmers will not end the agitation till the three recently passed agriculture sector laws are repealed.

"The farmers are here with full preparation to stay. The completion of the construction of godowns before the laws were passed shows that the plan is something else. The farmers' name is on the files and inside the files, the documents belong to traders. This will not go on in India," Tikait said.

He said the reins of the agitation are in farmers' hands and asked the government to reinitiate dialogue with farmers.



"The government should listen to all the issues of farmers. Till the time there is a dialogue on the laws, and the government repeals them, the farmers are not going anywhere. The agitation is completely in farmers' hands. Farmers have inclinations about how these laws will put them in losses in coming times," BKU spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the agitation on Delhi borders entered its 18th day on Sunday, with the farmers' call to block Jaipur-Delhi main road today to mark the agitation against the three laws.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

